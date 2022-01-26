Many Nevada PUA claimants got an unexpected deposit last week, Nevada’s unemployment agency, DETR, said on Wednesday.
DETR says it happened because of its third-party vendor recalculating a wage increase adjustment.
In a tweet, DETR says it “was not aware of the deposits and expects this to be the only occurrence.”
DETR says if you received that payment, the deposit “should be returned to DETR to apply to the overpayment.”
Payments should be made:
Employment Security Division
Benefits Integrity Program/Collection Unit
PO Box 3185
Carson City, NV 89702
The unexpected deposit should ONLY be returned by PUA claimants who have an overpayment on file. This does not apply to all claimants who received the deposit.
DETR says other states serviced by the same vendor also experienced the same adjustment correction. DETR did not specify which states were affected.