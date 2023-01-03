Storey and Douglas County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Douglas County:
As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms.
According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno, “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
NWS says the region is due to receive another round of heavy snow, which may create dangerous winter weather conditions and hazardous travel. In addition, gusty winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages.
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Our community should avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions.
- If able, allow indoor sinks to trickle. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing
- Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage
- Know where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it
- If your house is flooding, turn off the water valve and immediately call 911
- Clear gas meters of snow
- If your power goes out, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows
- Have sandbags on hand in case of flooding. Clearing snow creates pathways for moving water. Assess how a flood would impact your home and have a plan in place to respond
BE PREPARED
- Purchase in advance all the necessary groceries, supplies, and tools to clear sidewalks and driveways, uncover your car, and keep all passageways clear
- Be sure you have a way to clear snow, including a snow shovel, snow blower with gas, and salt or sand to pre-treat the driveway and sidewalks. A push broom can be helpful for removing snow from vehicles and gas meters
The following warming centers are available in Douglas County and Carson City:
Douglas County:
Douglas County Community & Senior Center (Open 24 hours)
1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410
East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4
1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe (Open 24 hours)
18 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449
Carson City:
Carson City Fire Station 51 (Open until 5 p.m)
777 S. Stewart St., Carson City, NV 89701.
Storey County:
Residents at higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall including alternative heat sources and blankets, flashlights and batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
The warming center in Virginia City remains open. The center is in the small building on the south side of the Fire Station on C Street. Bring water, snacks and cell phone power cords.
For lower elevations, including Lockwood, Painted Rock and portions of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, there is a possibility of localized flooding starting Thursday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 6. Sandbags are available at the Lockwood Fire Station 74, located at 431 Canyon Way.
Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
In the event of an emergency call 911.
(Storey County)