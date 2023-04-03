The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, announces the return to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer.
Beginning June 30 through August 13, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m. The 2023 summer event theme Nature’s Glow will feature 44 new displays that celebrate Asian culture and biodiversity in the garden.
Tickets for the Festival will go on sale June 1 at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
“Reno welcomed the return of Dragon Lights last summer, so we’re excited to return this year with all new lanterns in the beautiful Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture. “We’re also thrilled that Greater Nevada Credit Union will join us as our presenting sponsor and will share their ‘Live Greater’ brand with our guests visiting the show.”
“Nature’s Glow,” featuring 44 lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will transform the arboretum into an illuminous wonderland during Reno’s mid-summer nights. Once the “Magic Hour” arrives and the nightly lighting ceremony begins, this immersive walk-through experience will entertain and thrill people of all ages.
Back this year is an expanded interactive playground with new lantern displays that invites visitors to touch, interact with, and even climb on!
The iconic Chinese dragon will be returning in a whole new form while the rest of the garden will be occupied by glowing inhabitants such as – dragonflies, butterflies, beetles, mantis, bees, flowers, birds and many more.
Inside the Arboretum, visitors can also enjoy a bite from the Lantern Food Court that offers a wide selection of food and drinks from both local and traveling food vendors.
For additional information, you can visit the website at dragonlightsreno.org