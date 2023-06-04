As the City of Reno continues its redistricting process, a new online portal has been launched that allows residents to draw their own wards. Each map submitted will be reviewed and included as part of the public record. It is now live and can be accessed here.
The portal, powered by Districtr, is a user-friendly mapping system that empowers all residents by giving them the tools to draw boundaries they believe will promote fair representation.
The portal allows people to share their knowledge of their own communities. For assistance using the platform, see this how-to guide.
“Our residents know this community inside and out,” said Calli Wilsey, Director of Policy and Strategy at the City. “They know their neighborhoods very well. We want to hear what is important to them and how they define their own communities.”
Districtr also shares demographic data including racial and ethnic makeup, socioeconomic factors, and other information that can assist the public in their mapping decisions. June 22, 2023 is the deadline for residents to provide the first round input through the Districtr portal.
In addition to the online portal, the public can learn more about the redistricting process by attending several upcoming community meetings. The next meeting will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 6:00pm at Evelyn Mount Community Center, 1301 Valley Road in Reno. This meeting will be conducted in Spanish.
Another community meeting will be Tuesday, June 27at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Reno City Hall. Preliminary maps will be on view and presented for public review.
All residents, regardless of background, age, or political affiliation, are welcome to participate in redistricting.
Visit Reno.gov/Redistricting to sign up to receive important updates, information about future meetings, and reminders throughout the process.
(City of Reno)