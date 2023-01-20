January 20, 2023 Update:
A judge has sentenced an Elko man to between four and 17 years in prison for fatally shooting someone in 2021.
Austin William Himmelman pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and battery with a deadly weapon.
According to police, Himmelman shot two people at a trailer park.
One of the victim's, identified as Matthew Allen Baze, died from his injuries.
Himmelman was also ordered to play more than $10,000 over funeral expenses.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
January 8, 2021 Update:
A 30-year-old Elko man pled not guilty in court Monday, according to the Elko County District Court.
Austin Himmelman is accused of shooting two people, killing one, at a trailer park in south Elko on January 7.
Himmelman was arrested on January 12 in Sparks.
UPDATE: Officials say it was a joint effort in arresting Austin Himmelman. The Regional Crime Suppression Unit found him in the 2400 block of Victorian Avenue and arrested him on January 12.
Himmelman is the suspect in connection to the January 7 homicide in Elko. He's accused of shooting two people, killing one, at a trailer park in south Elko. Officials say there was an active warrant for his arrest.
Himmelman’s charges at this time are: Prohibited Person Possess Firearm.
The Regional Crime Suppression Unit is a unit compromised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, the Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the United States Marshals Service.
Police are looking for a 30-year-old Elko man they believe shot two people, killing one, at a trailer park on the city’s south side.
A female and male victim were transported to an Elko hospital. The man was flown to a Utah hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He is identified as 32-year-old Matthew Allen Baze of Elko.
The woman is recovering from surgery to remove a bullet.
Elko police identified Austin William Himmelman as the suspect in Thursday’s shooting.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Himmelman is described as white, 5'10" tall, 220 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Himmelman is asked to contact Elko Police Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
User: Elko Police Department To: link
User: Elko Police Department To: link
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)