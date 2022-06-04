Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), is in Reno touring some of the 'Art Belongs Here' features in our community.
The tour provides an opportunity for Chair Jackson to learn more about the cultural vibrancy of Reno and visit public art installations.
As part of the tour, Chair Jackson visited the Oddie District, the future site of a large-scale art installation which is being supported by a $20,000 NEA Grants for Arts Project award.
The City of Reno, in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, will be working together to use art as a complement to a transportation project in the Oddie Silverada district focused on improving pedestrian safety and roadway reconfiguration.
This is Dr. Jackson's first visit to Reno since becoming chair in January 2022.