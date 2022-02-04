Effective Tuesday, February 8, 2022, parents may determine if their student will wear a mask or face covering while in schools within the Carson City School District. In accordance with Emergency Directive 048, masks will be provided for all students and adults who utilize school transportation. Furthermore, in accordance with the directive, employees, volunteers and visitors will continue to wear masks or face coverings while indoor school facilities.
The district says the decision comes after comparing the number of active cases in the Carson City School District from October 2021 – January 2022 with active cases in Douglas and Lyon County school districts, where masks have been optional for students. They says there was no discernable difference in the reduction of active cases during this period of time.
On January 28, the CDC updated guidance to recommend individuals wear the most protective mask available, that fits well and users wear consistently. The district continues to recommend the guidance be followed. However, the district has observed that many students attending schools may not be consistently wearing well-fitting masks both in and out of school. While the district has no doubt that masking may be part of an effective multi-layered strategy in the prevention of spreading COVID-19, it is unable to implement this mitigation measure with fidelity and in the manner recommended by the CDC.
The district continues to implement a multi-layered mitigation approach to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in schools including, ventilation and air filtration, cleaning, sanitizing, testing, social distancing (where possible) and exclusion of symptomatic individuals or those who test positive.
The district continues to ask parents, families and employees to conduct Daily Self-Screenings. If any employee or student is actively exhibiting illness symptoms, they must remain home. Refer to the Revised Isolation and Quarantine Guidance provided by the county health department.
(Carson City School District)