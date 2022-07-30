Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 100 to 105 today. These will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Additionally, well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 75 will continue through tonight. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. This includes the cities of Susanville, Reno, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, and Hawthorne, * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High risk of heath health impacts for much of the population, especially those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those outdoors for extended periods of time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be near or above records, limited overnight cooling will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Increase Sunday Through Tuesday... Isolated showers and maybe one or two thunderstorms are possible along the Sierra this afternoon as intense heating continues. Even an isolated shower cannot be ruled out across western Nevada. Gusty outflow winds 40-50 mph will be the main threats. Like Friday, any outflow winds in the Basin and Range could produce some brief blowing dust and reduced visibility. Monsoonal moisture will then spread across the region, resulting in a considerable increase in shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday through Tuesday. While storms may occur just about anywhere, storm coverage favors the eastern Sierra of Mono County Sunday spreading to the I-80 corridor Monday and Tuesday. Latest simulations indicate storms could produce heavy rain along the eastern Sierra Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday is looking much better for heavy rain producers along with a severe weather threat. Storms can produce strong gusty winds, lightning, small hail, and torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible, especially near areas that have burned within the last several years. If you have outdoor plans, have a method of receiving weather alerts and be prepared to seek shelter quickly if a storm approaches.