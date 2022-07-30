The community was invited to a free Family Health Festival at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center on Saturday July 30, 2022.
Attendees had the chance to find out more about available resources in the area.
Required vaccines for the upcoming school year, like the meningococcal vaccine, were made available by the Washoe County Health District.
Other free services were offered at the event including:
- Food Bank Mobile Pantry
- COVID-19, Flu & Other Routine Vaccines
- Dental Screenings (ages 20 and under)
- Vision Screenings
- Blood Pressure Checks
- Scoliosis Evaluations (ages 3 to 17)
- Food Stamps / SNAP Registration
- Basic Needs Resources
- Children’s Books
- School Supplies & Backpacks
- Pool Passes to first 500 attendees
The festival was put on by the following partners:
- Food Bank of Northern Nevada
- Washoe County Health District
- 5210 Healthy Washoe
- Immunize Nevada
- Community Health Alliance
- Renown Health
- United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra
