5:25 p.m. Update:
All evacuation orders have been lifted.
4:54 p.m. Update:
East Fork Professional Firefighters have successfully knocked down the fire in Genoa. Local, state and federal agencies responded to the wind-driven fire. One helicopter also responded to the scene.
Officials tell us the fire was 3.8 acres in size. One structure was damaged.
They say nobody was injured and the start of the fire is under investigation.
Officials are asking the public to keep the area clear as they continue to mop up.
There's no word yet on when roads might reopen.
Original Story:
Evacuations are being conducted for residents in Genoa after a brush fire broke out Friday afternoon.
US-395 at Jacks Valley Road and US-395 at SR-206 (Genoa Ln) is currently closed for the fire.
Douglas County sent out a wireless alert was sent to Genoa residents to evacuate in the Trail Court area. Governor Sisolak says he's monitoring the fire.
The Cemetery Fire started just after 2:45 p.m. near the Genoa Cemetery.
There's no immediate word on what caused the fire.
