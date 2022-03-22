Several agencies including the Washoe County Health District and Homeland Security held an emergency preparedness exercise on Tuesday.
The large-scale hazardous materials exercise has been planned for six months with state and local partners, including first responders.
The new Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center and Regional Emergency Operations Center were used for the first day.
Later this week the Washoe County Health District building will also be used.
The agencies/organizations involved in the exercise include the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, Cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Reno Police and Reno Fire, Sparks Police and Sparks Fire, REMSA Health, The VA Sierra Nevada Hospital, Red Cross of Northern Nevada, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, Renown Health, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Incline Village Community Hospital, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital as well as several local skilled nursing facilities, dialysis centers and surgery centers.