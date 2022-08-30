Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures through Labor Day Weekend... HEAT - High pressure strengthens this week with hot weather returning midweek. Afternoon highs could warm to around 10 degrees above average with lower western Nevada valleys nearing records and near triple digit heat likely. By Thursday, the lower valleys of western Nevada will see localized areas of high heat risk. A prolonged stretch of heat may persist through the Labor Day Weekend. - Persistent heat may be impactful to the general population with higher risks for more vulnerable populations such as the elderly, other heat sensitive individuals, and those without access to air conditioning. - Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for any amount of time. - Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Take frequent water and shade breaks. Be sure to check in with vulnerable neighbors.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100-105 degrees expected over the holiday weekend with well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 70. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. * WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be near or above records, limited overnight cooling and the duration of extreme heat will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&