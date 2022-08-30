Washoe County School District Superintendent, Dr. Susan Enfield will hold her first Town Hall meeting on Tuesday night.
Dr. Enfield will be joined by members of the Board of Trustees at Reno High School Theatre at 395 Booth Street starting at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be livestreamed for members of the community who are unable to attend in person.
The community is invited to submit feedback by visiting by clicking here.
Future Town Hall meetings will be scheduled throughout the school year.
Community engagement is a key component of Superintendent Dr. Enfield’s Entry Plan, which was accepted by the Board of Trustees at a public meeting earlier this month.
Spanish interpretation will be provided at all Town Hall meetings.