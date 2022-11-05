In honor of Veterans Day, the University of Nevada, Reno Veteran Services department will hold two events the week of the observance – a flag planting event on Nov. 7 and a flag retirement ceremony on Nov. 10.
On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., University students, faculty and staff will plant 2,500 flags into the lawn of the Gateway Plaza. Hosted annually since 2012, the flag planting event recognizes veterans, active-duty military as well Nevada guard, reservist and other military connected in the community.
The department will also hold a flag retirement ceremony on Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union to retire flags that are no longer fit for duty in a dignified and proper manner.
“Our flag retirement ceremony is a meaningful and quiet annual tradition for the Veteran Services department,” Chai Glenn-Cook, director of the Veteran Services department, said. “During our simple, yet powerful 15-minute ceremony, we pause to reflect about what brings us together as a community and nation.”