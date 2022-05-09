The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the community’s support on Saturday, May 14 as it joins the National Association of Letter Carriers for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to COVID restrictions and the need for food donations remains high in northern Nevada.
The event is hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, and Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the country.
The event helps to supports the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the one in eight Nevadans who face with hunger.
Northern Nevada residents can join Food Bank of Northern Nevada and support community members who struggle with hunger by simply collecting non-perishable, non-expired food items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes on Saturday, May 14. Most needed foods include:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to local food banks and pantries, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley in Yerington, Project Mana in Truckee and Incline Village, Fish in Carson City and Dayton, Carson Valley Community Food Closet, and the Out of Egypt Food Pantry in Fallon. Items will then be distributed to those facing hunger right here in northern Nevada.
Supporters can also participate by donating through the Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive: Team Fundraising Page - Spring 2022 Virtual Food Drive (fbnn.org) where every $1 helps to provide 3 meals.
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers to encourage communities to come together in an effort to stock the shelves of food banks and pantries nationwide.