Former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger has been appointed to be Vice President for Administration and Finance at the University of Nevada.
In a letter to University students, President Brian Sandoval wrote, "Andrew has an outstanding background in finance and administration practice, having served in a number of key roles managing governmental organizations at the local and state level."
Sandoval goes on to say that Clinger "has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Nevada System of Higher Education since 2018, where he led the development of financial and business strategies to support campus and system-wide goals."
Clinger also served as the Director and Chief of the Budget Division for the State of Nevada, Department of Administration from 2006-2011, and from 2011-2016, he was the City of Reno’s City Manager. He also worked in the State of Nevada’s Office of the Governor as a senior advisor from 2016-2018. Andrew will begin at the University on June 30.
Clinger will replace Vic Redding, who will retire at the end of this month after more than 22 years of service to the Nevada System of Higher Education.
Clinger resigned as Reno City Manager on September 8, 2016, in the wake of three female City employees accusing him of sexual harassment. A subsequent investigation was conducted, and the final report concluded that while the primary complaint was meritorious, the secondary complaints are "mostly without factual basis and may have been included to generate animosity toward Clinger to assure his demise as City Manager."
The University has made several important appointments recently. The newest members of The Wolf Pack Family bring a breadth of experience and valued contributions in advancing the purposes of our institutional mission. #GoPackhttps://t.co/i4Aj1FoHlN— Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) June 1, 2023