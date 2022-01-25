The Lyon County District Attorney says Scott Darrington of Fallon was sentenced to up to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Darrington was the former assistant principal at Yerington Intermediate School.
Prosecutors say he uploaded images to an online chat room and also had images on his cell phone and computer.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the vice principal of Yerington Intermediate School has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Deputies say 54-year-old Scott Darrington was taken into custody Thursday pursuant to that investigation.
Darrington is currently being held at the Lyon County Jail on two charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor child. His bail is set at $80,000.
The Lyon County School District is aware of this criminal investigation and the subsequent arrest of Darrington. Additionally, authorities there are no indications that there are any local victims regarding this case.
The Department of Homeland Security, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparks Police Department are also assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6600.