Carson High School (CHS) Career and Technical Education (CTE) HOSA – Future Health Professionals – had 59 students attend the State Leadership Conference last week.
Maritza Alvarez took state for Home Health Aide, Maria Benshoof took state for Nutrition, Arene LeBlanc took state for Physical Therapy and Aden McBride took state for Sports Medicine.
The CHS chapter also earned a bronze medal for the 3rd largest HOSA membership as well as a Gold Level 100% Membership Award for 100% of health science students as registered HOSA members. The conference was held at the Nugget in Sparks March 5-8.
Additionally, Carson High HOSA’s Chapter Officer (Treasurer) Arene LeBlanc was named Nevada HOSA’s Western Vice President. She will work with the other newly elected officers to host the 23-24 State HOSA Leadership Conference next spring.
The CHS HOSA students competed in 16 different events and had 29 of the chapter’s 59 students qualified to attend the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas, June 21-24, including 4 state champions.
Chapter Awards:
Bronze medal 3rd largest HOSA membership, with 265 chapter members
Gold medal 100% Health Science HOSA members
Healthcare Issues Exam Qualifiers:
- Sierra Aqui
- Jeanette Arce-Garcia
- Alivia Aschenbach
- Tarrah Borrowman
- Vikram Chahal
- Alicia Cortes-Solis
- Anne Davis
- Hailey Dunlap Martin
- Makenzie Fernandez
- Jocelyn Gutierrez
- Arene LeBlanc
- Vielka Lopez
- Kate Lucas
- Kaylee Luna
- Andrea Manriquez
- Riley Patterson
- Paulina Perez Roque
- Olivia VanReese Roering
- Macie Wilson
Health Science Events:
- Behavioral Health: Macie Wilson, 5th place
- Dental Terminology: Bennett Card, 4th place
- Medical Law & Ethics: Alivia Aschenbach, 2nd place
- Medical Terminology: Tarrah Borrowman, 2nd place
- Nutrition: Maria Benshoof, 1st place; Alicia Cortes Solis 2nd place; Roberto Juarez Razo, 5th place
- Pathophysiology: Riley Patterson, 4th place; Yulisa Rodriguez Alonso 5th place
Health Profession Events:
- Home Health Aide: Maritza Alvarez, 1st place; Olivia VanReese Roering, 2nd place
- Physical Therapy: Arene LeBlanc, 1st place
- Sports Medicine: Aden McBride, 1st place
Emergency Preparedness Events:
- CPR/First Aid: Team – Dylan Cooley & Vanessa Diaz, 3rd place
(Carson City School District)