On Friday, students and staff at Glenn Duncan STEM Academy – the Duncan Dolphins – unveiled a new mural at the end of their B Wing Building.
The mural, painted by local artist Beverly Caputo, depicts several dolphins playing in the surf and faces the playground, giving all students an opportunity to enjoy it every day.
"Creating a welcoming environment is crucial for our students,” says Katie Weir, principal of Glenn Duncan STEM Academy. “Our students face challenges that many other students will never experience, and we want to ensure the school is as warm and inviting as possible. It is incredibly powerful for them to feel that sense of community and know it is not just their families and school staff who care about them, but the whole neighborhood. We greatly appreciate the funding from Commissioner Jung to brighten our campus.”
Washoe County Commissioner Kitty Jung designated $2,500 from the District 3 Special Fund toward the mural project. Generous donors also include Christy Hall, Amy Benham, Amber Martinez, and Christopher Duran, who helped fund the artist’s work at the school.
Ms. Caputo began painting the mural on May 16, and the entire school got to witness the unveiling of the final result.