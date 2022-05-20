May 20 7:15 p.m. Update:
Due to the quick action and effective joint response effort by all resources from various agencies assigned to the Golden Fire, no structures were lost and hoselays and containment line is surrounding the 20-acre wildfire that ignited Friday morning, two miles SW of Camptonville.
Tahoe National Forest Golden Fire Incident Commander Battalion 31 Grahm Rice who had command of the Golden Fire all day reports that the fire is 50% contained and is now in the mop-up stage.
Fire resources which include two Forest Service engines, American River Hotshots, Tahoe Hotshots, 514 Tahoe Helitack crew members, and two local government water tenders will remain engaged on the fire overnight Friday, continuing mop-up to remove interior heat that could threaten fireline and further secure containment lines. Fire crews will also patrol the fire area and monitor weather conditions.
Additional fire resources will return and re-engage on Saturday morning.
The objectives for tomorrow’s fire resources will be to control the fire, which occurs when remaining heat further interior of containment lines is extinguished, removing all threat to the fire’s containment.
The public is asked to stay clear of the area to allow for firefighting operations and ensure public safety.
The section of Hwy 49 between Marysville Rd. and Ridge Rd. will remain closed through the night.
Yuba County Sheriffs Dept. has lifted all evacuation orders and advisories.
May 20 3:30 p.m. Update:
The Golden Fire is 25 acres and 20% contained after igniting this morning in the area of Celestial Valley and Ridge Rd. East of Golden Chain Highway- HWY 49.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no structure loss has been reported.
Fire crews have secured the heel of the fire, where the fire started. On the Eastside of Hwy 49, the flames have been knocked down and containment line is being built
Evacuation Centers have been established for those displaced at:
- Madelyn Helling Library, 989 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA
- Alcouffe Community Center Oregon House, 9185 Marysville Rd., Oregon House, CA
Caltrans has also closed the section of the road between Hwy 49 at Marysville Rd. and Hwy 49 at Ridge Rd.
They say the highway will remain closed from Ridge Rd. to Marysville Rd. overnight and into late Saturday as crews fight the fire.
Original Story:
Fire crews in northern California are currently battling a fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Camptonville that has grown up to 25 acres.
Officials in Yuba County say the 'Golden Fire' reportedly started as a structure fire and has since spread into nearby vegetation.
An evacuation order is now in effect for one area just east of New Bullards Bar Reservoir.
Due to the smoke, Highway 49 has been closed from Marysville Road to Ridge Road.
The Tahoe National Forest says federal, state and local crews are battling the flames.
Containment is listed at 0% as of 12:45 p.m., Friday, May 20, but Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped.
We will update as we learn more.
Highway 49 closed between Marysville Rd & Ridge Rd in Yuba County due to #GoldenFire. Use alternate routes. @CALFIRENEU @ChpYuba @YubaCounty @NevadaCountyCA @CHPAuburn pic.twitter.com/Xp4uENHPtR— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 20, 2022