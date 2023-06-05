We are counting down the hours to "sine die," the ultimate deadline for the Nevada legislative session, which is end of day midnight on Monday.
As many know the two chambers are led by the Democrats and the Governor is a Republican, and so there is a divided government.
As we've been reporting, Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed the $7 billion state appropriations budget, and now Lombardo and both Democratic-controlled chambers are working to reach an agreement to avoid a special session.
Sources tell us that Lombardo's veto of the appropriations budget is unprecedented, because in a legislative chess match, Lombardo is essentially holding hostage essential services that effect everyday Nevadans like Medicaid, higher education, veterans housing assistance, foster care, and billions more in sweeping allocations.
The bottom line is that the Governor's office wants expanded opportunity scholarship so that school vouchers would be accessible to a wider bracket of low to middle income earning families.
The question now is will Democrats concede to the Governor's demand, or risk the possibility of forcing a special session.
"We're very thankful for Senator Cannizzaro, the Majority Leader of the State Senate, and Speaker Yeager for holding the line on issues that we feel are important to progressive values and to our state. One of those things is what they call opportunity scholarships, we call them vouchers, and believe our tax dollars shouldn't be going to private schools, we want to make sure our public schools are fully funded," said Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus.
We have confirmed that the Governor's office wants to see money for expanded opportunity scholarships this session, and Lombardo is sending a strong signal that he's not going to back down until getting that concession.
"The reason why vouchers are so problematic is that they go to those who already have money, who usually already have the means to go to a private school. It's essentially a coupon for kids who can already afford to go to a private school and get some money off of going to that private school. It's not going to the young people who need the most in our communities. And on top of that, that money could go to religious schools," said Magnus.
Proponents of expanding opportunity scholarships say Democrats are putting politics over students.
"What we know is that 70% of Nevadans want opportunity scholarships, they want school choice. We're looking at a program that funds low income students, we're allowing low income students that have less access to education. We're giving them an opportunity to have a quality education, and so I think that has been a priority from the beginning," said Power2Parent Erin Phillips.
The Appropriations Act (SB511) has been reintroduced, and as of Saturday it sits on the Senate floor.
Sources tell us once it is voted on by the Senate, that backdoor negotiations have been made and the bill will get fast tracked.
"I think we're really going to get a great deal in the end, I know for the Governor has made this a priority, I know their office is in negotiations still with Democrats," said Phillips.
It's important to note that on Sunday night the Assembly passed a highly amended version of Lombardo's original school choice platform (AB400) which provides funding for transportation to charter schools, and allows local governments to sponsor charter schools.