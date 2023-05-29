This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues resulting from seasonal water runoff across northern Nevada.
Due to an unprecedented winter snowpack, counties and tribal areas are now experiencing significant snowmelt and runoff, which has threatened to overwhelm regional infrastructure, rivers, and reservoirs.
Impacted areas include: Churchill County, Douglas County, Elko County, Eureka County, the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Storey County, and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.
“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency due to the impact of the unprecedented snowmelt across northern Nevada. As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes. My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed.”
The declaration of emergency from Governor Lombardo will enable the state and impacted counties and tribes to receive federal assistance as they work to protect citizens, repair infrastructure damage, and mitigate further flooding. Recent snowmelt projections estimate an additional seven weeks of regional flooding impacts, and the emergency declaration may be amended to include additional counties in the coming days.
(Office of Governor Joe Lombardo)