(December 26, 2022) Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration.
Today, he announced Chris Nielsen as his incoming General Counsel and Sonia Joya as his incoming Southern Nevada Director.
“I’m excited to welcome Chris Nielsen and Sonia Joya to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Given his outstanding legal background, I know that Chris will provide judicious counsel and tremendous insight for my administration. Similarly, Sonia brings decades of proven management experience to our team, and I’m confident that she will provide great leadership on our initiatives in southern Nevada. I’m grateful to Chris and Sonia for their service to our state.”
Chris Nielsen currently serves as General Counsel for the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada. Nielsen previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Sandoval, following his tenure leading the Nevada Department of Taxation.
Prior to that, Nielsen served as the Deputy Attorney General under then-Attorney General Brian Sandoval and served as General Counsel to Governor Jim Gibbons.
Nielsen earned his Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and his Master's Degree in Taxation (LL.M.) from the University of Washington School of Law.
Sonia Joya previously served as the Director of Minority and Business Support in the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). Prior to that, Joya served as the Southern Nevada Director for Governor Brian Sandoval from 2011 to 2014, following her tenure as State Director for U.S. Senator John Ensign from 2001 to 2011.
Additionally, Joya previously worked as the District Director for Congressman Cresent Hardy and as the Southern Nevada Director for Governor Kenny Guinn. Most recently, Joya served as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer at the Republican National Committee.
Nielsen and Joya join incoming Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer, Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Wells, Policy Director Michawn Rich, and Communications Director Elizabeth Ray on Governor-elect Lombardo’s staff.
(November 28, 2022) Today, Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff.
“I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
Kieckhefer served as a member of the Nevada State Senate for three consecutive terms representing District 16.
“I’m honored to join Governor-elect Lombardo’s administration,” said incoming Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer. “I’m humbled by Governor-elect Lombardo’s trust in me, and I’m excited to have another opportunity to serve Nevada, a state I love so deeply. Under Governor-elect Lombardo, I’m confident that this administration will deliver innovative solutions and historic victories for our great state.”
Kieckhefer will resign from the Nevada Gaming Commission once Governor-elect Lombardo is sworn into office in January.