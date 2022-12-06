(December 6, 2022) Today, Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announced the Committee Chairs of the Lombardo Transition Team Working Committees.

Lombardo previously announced transition team leadership and named Ryan Erwin as Chair of the Lombardo Transition Team. (see below)

Peter Guzman, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce and Lombardo Transition Team Member, will oversee the progress of the working committees.

“These working committees provide a unique opportunity to bring together leaders from across the state to help Governor-elect Lombardo identify areas of need and opportunity,” said Guzman. “Our working committees will function as innovative teams focused on preparing the Lombardo administration for success over the next four years.”

The Lombardo Transition Team Working Committee Chairs are listed below:

Agriculture and Ranching Working Committee

Chair Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, Eureka County Commissioner and Interim State Veterinarian for the Nevada Department of Agriculture

Economic Development Working Committee

Chair Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada

Education Working Committee

Co-Chair Sig Rogich , former United States Ambassador, former Assistant to the President of the United States, and Chair of the Public Education Foundation for 23 years

Co-Chair Lori Rogich, Attorney, Owner of Rogich Law Firm, PLLC, and Parent Advocate

Energy Working Committee

Chair Karen S. Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings

Environment, Land, and Wildlife Working Committee

Chair Mike Reese, Lincoln County Commissioner

Government Reform Working Committee

Chair Scott Muelrath, President and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce

Healthcare Working Committee

Chair Catherine O'Mara, JD, Division Vice President of Government Relations at HCA Healthcare and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Medical Association

Infrastructure and Transportation Working Committee

Chair Bob Lucey, Washoe County Commissioner

Military, Service, and Veterans Working Committee

Chair Wes Duncan, Sparks City Attorney, Iraq War Veteran, and current Air Force Reservist

Mining Working Committee

Chair David Goldwater, Partner at Pinyon Public Affairs and former State Legislator

Public Safety, Law Enforcement, and Corrections Working Committee

Chair George Togliatti, Director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety

Real Estate, Housing, and Construction Working Committee

Chair Ann Barnett, CEO of the Nevada Contractors Association

Small Business Advisory Working Committee

Co-Chair Lorraine Marshall , President and CEO of Irenic Consulting Group, LLC and Battle Born Burgers, LLC

Co-Chair Clifton Marshall, President and CEO of AC, LLC dba Airport Concessionaires

Technology, Innovation, and Modernization Working Committee

Chair Betsy Fretwell, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Switch

Tourism, Gaming, and Sports Working Committee

Chair Mike Britt, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Communications at Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Water Working Committee

Chair John Entsminger, General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority

Workforce Development Working Committee

Chair Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Last week, Governor-elect Lombardo announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff. (see story below)

Inaugural committee plans and working committee members will continue to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo has announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January.

“I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I have asked Ryan Erwin to chair my transition team, and he has graciously agreed. With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I’m confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success. This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration.”

“I’m honored to lead Governor-Elect Lombardo’s transition team and working committees. Together, we’ve assembled an accomplished team of individuals who are ready to ensure an efficient and effective transition for the Lombardo administration,” said Ryan Erwin, Chair of the Lombardo Transition Team. “Our transition team and working committees will provide invaluable experience and insight as we set Nevada up for success.”

Members of the Lombardo Transition Team include key government, business, and community leaders from across Nevada.

Chair Ryan Erwin, Founder of RedRock Strategies

Donna Lombardo, First Lady-Designate

Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis

Dr. Tony Alamo, Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission

Heidi Seevers Gansert, State Senate Republican Leader

P.K. O'Neill, State Assembly Republican Leader

Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, Eureka County Commissioner

Peter Guzman, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce

Dallas Haun, Chairman of Nevada State Bank

Mark Hutchison, Attorney and Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor

Ben Kieckhefer, Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator

Pauline Lee, Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member

Dwayne McClinton, Government Affairs Director at Southwest Gas

Tina Quigley, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Erwin also announced Governor-Elect Lombardo’s working committees for the transition team, which will include: Agriculture, Ranching and Mining; Economic and Workforce Development; Education; Energy, Land, and Wildlife; General Policy; Government Reform; Healthcare; Public Safety, Corrections, and Law Enforcement; Real Estate, Housing, and Construction; Gaming and Tourism; and Water.

Working committee members, along with inaugural committee plans, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.