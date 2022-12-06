(December 6, 2022) Today, Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announced the Committee Chairs of the Lombardo Transition Team Working Committees.
Lombardo previously announced transition team leadership and named Ryan Erwin as Chair of the Lombardo Transition Team. (see below)
Peter Guzman, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce and Lombardo Transition Team Member, will oversee the progress of the working committees.
“These working committees provide a unique opportunity to bring together leaders from across the state to help Governor-elect Lombardo identify areas of need and opportunity,” said Guzman. “Our working committees will function as innovative teams focused on preparing the Lombardo administration for success over the next four years.”
The Lombardo Transition Team Working Committee Chairs are listed below:
- Agriculture and Ranching Working Committee
- Chair Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, Eureka County Commissioner and Interim State Veterinarian for the Nevada Department of Agriculture
- Economic Development Working Committee
- Chair Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada
- Education Working Committee
- Co-Chair Sig Rogich, former United States Ambassador, former Assistant to the President of the United States, and Chair of the Public Education Foundation for 23 years
- Co-Chair Lori Rogich, Attorney, Owner of Rogich Law Firm, PLLC, and Parent Advocate
- Energy Working Committee
- Chair Karen S. Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings
- Environment, Land, and Wildlife Working Committee
- Chair Mike Reese, Lincoln County Commissioner
- Government Reform Working Committee
- Chair Scott Muelrath, President and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce
- Healthcare Working Committee
- Chair Catherine O'Mara, JD, Division Vice President of Government Relations at HCA Healthcare and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Medical Association
- Infrastructure and Transportation Working Committee
- Chair Bob Lucey, Washoe County Commissioner
- Military, Service, and Veterans Working Committee
- Chair Wes Duncan, Sparks City Attorney, Iraq War Veteran, and current Air Force Reservist
- Mining Working Committee
- Chair David Goldwater, Partner at Pinyon Public Affairs and former State Legislator
- Public Safety, Law Enforcement, and Corrections Working Committee
- Chair George Togliatti, Director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety
- Real Estate, Housing, and Construction Working Committee
- Chair Ann Barnett, CEO of the Nevada Contractors Association
- Small Business Advisory Working Committee
- Co-Chair Lorraine Marshall, President and CEO of Irenic Consulting Group, LLC and Battle Born Burgers, LLC
- Co-Chair Clifton Marshall, President and CEO of AC, LLC dba Airport Concessionaires
- Technology, Innovation, and Modernization Working Committee
- Chair Betsy Fretwell, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Switch
- Tourism, Gaming, and Sports Working Committee
- Chair Mike Britt, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Communications at Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
- Water Working Committee
- Chair John Entsminger, General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority
- Workforce Development Working Committee
- Chair Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce
Last week, Governor-elect Lombardo announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff. (see story below)
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration.
Inaugural committee plans and working committee members will continue to be announced in the coming days and weeks.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo has announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January.
“I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I have asked Ryan Erwin to chair my transition team, and he has graciously agreed. With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I’m confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success. This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration.”
“I’m honored to lead Governor-Elect Lombardo’s transition team and working committees. Together, we’ve assembled an accomplished team of individuals who are ready to ensure an efficient and effective transition for the Lombardo administration,” said Ryan Erwin, Chair of the Lombardo Transition Team. “Our transition team and working committees will provide invaluable experience and insight as we set Nevada up for success.”
Members of the Lombardo Transition Team include key government, business, and community leaders from across Nevada.
Chair Ryan Erwin, Founder of RedRock Strategies
Donna Lombardo, First Lady-Designate
Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis
Dr. Tony Alamo, Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission
Heidi Seevers Gansert, State Senate Republican Leader
P.K. O'Neill, State Assembly Republican Leader
Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, Eureka County Commissioner
Peter Guzman, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce
Dallas Haun, Chairman of Nevada State Bank
Mark Hutchison, Attorney and Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor
Ben Kieckhefer, Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator
Pauline Lee, Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member
Dwayne McClinton, Government Affairs Director at Southwest Gas
Tina Quigley, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce
Erwin also announced Governor-Elect Lombardo’s working committees for the transition team, which will include: Agriculture, Ranching and Mining; Economic and Workforce Development; Education; Energy, Land, and Wildlife; General Policy; Government Reform; Healthcare; Public Safety, Corrections, and Law Enforcement; Real Estate, Housing, and Construction; Gaming and Tourism; and Water.
Working committee members, along with inaugural committee plans, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.