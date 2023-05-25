Five budget bills still need to pass through the Nevada Legislature before they can be sent to Governor Lombardo to sign into law.
The 82nd Nevada Legislature adjourns for the session in less than two weeks, so lawmakers have to pass a budget before June 5th.
All five budgets were introduced on Monday as Assembly Bill 520, Assembly Bill 521, Assembly Bill 522, Senate Bill 503, and Senate Bill 504.
SB 503 was passed by the Assembly on Thursday, funding K-12 public education for the 2023-2025 biennium. The Democrats say the record amount of funding will result in a nearly 30% increase in per-pupil spending.
Before its final passage, Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro along with Assistant Senate Majority Leader Roberta Lange, Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui, and Assembly Ways & Means Committee Chairwoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno highlighted the five budgets during a press conference.
“Passing a balanced state budget is our first and most important obligation as a Legislature, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. These five bills include an overwhelming number of bipartisan priorities and represent a major step forward in improving K-12 and higher education, retaining a functional state and public safety workforce, investing in better health care services, building critical infrastructure, and saving record amounts for reserves. The Legislature will finish its regular session business on time by June 5th. If the Governor forces us into a special session because he vetoes the state budget, we will not consider any other bills during that session except the state budget. The Governor has an obligation to agree to fund the state, and we expect him to live up to it.”
They add, "The budgets represent a historic investment of Nevada’s record revenue in programs that improve the lives of the Silver State’s families, students, and communities."
In response, Governor Lombardo (R) released this statement:
“As the five budget bills are being fast-tracked by legislative Democrats, I will repeat what I have previously stated. I will not sign any budget bills until my priorities are addressed. Period. So, before the Senate and Assembly take final action on these five bills today, tomorrow, or the next day, I suggest they reconsider their decision and delay final passage until the policy priorities that I spelled out on day one are on my desk. If they choose to test my resolve, I’ll make it easy for them. The people of Nevada hired me to protect their interests and that is what I intend to do.”
Lombardo says those five priorities are: a fiscally responsible budget, school safety, school choice and accountability, government efficiency and crime reduction