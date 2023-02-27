Due to severe incoming winter weather in northern Nevada, Governor Joe Lombardo has announced that state offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County will remain closed on Monday, February 27, 2023. Aside from essential public safety and corrections personnel, state offices in these counties will be closed today due to incoming winter storms.
Per the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS), incoming winter storms have already created regional transportation difficulties and potentially dangerous road conditions. In Washoe Valley, high winds have already required ongoing pilot car operations.
The Office of the Governor will continue to actively monitor weather conditions alongside NDOT and DPS. Furthermore, Governor Lombardo urges northern Nevadans to take caution on roadways and to follow all NDOT and DPS guidance.
(Office of Governor Lombardo)