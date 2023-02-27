I-80 is currently closed over Donner Summit due to whiteout conditions. There's no immediate word on when the roadway will reopen.
Highway 395 is also closed from Gorge Road, just north of the city of Bishop, to the town of Bridgeport due to whiteout conditions and heavy snowfall.
Chains are currently required in both directions on I-80 all throughout Reno and Sparks.
A blizzard warning is also up for the western slopes of the Sierra from 11 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Wednesday with heavy snow, whiteout conditions and road closures possible in the mountains.
2 to 4' of snow is expected around Lake Tahoe with 4-6' of snow above 8,000'.
It will be very windy in the valleys with snow showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Our valleys will see 1 to 6" of snow with some areas seeing 12" along the foothills and Carson Valley.
Plan on a snowy commute Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.