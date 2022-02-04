With nearly four months to go until the Primary Election, Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidates have a long way to go to financially catch up with Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
At the end of 2021, Governor Steve Sisolak’s campaign reports having nearly $8.3 million in the bank—the largest cash on hand total ever for an incumbent Nevada governor.
“The money is suggesting that Democrats are very much interested in a Sisolak Governorship and are willing to put their money behind it,” said Fred Lokken, Professor of Political Science at Truckee Meadows Community College. “That is a very strong message this early in the campaign.”
On top of it all, Sisolak had to manage, and continues to manage the state’s response to COVID. But these high financial contributions don’t necessarily mean voters will approve of the overall handling of the emergency at the ballot box.
“That’s for the voters to decide,” said Lokken. “Everybody is frustrated with the whole process of the pandemic.”
The Sisolak campaign has received nearly 13,500 donations from all 17 Nevada counties and all 50 states.
Combined, the nine Republican candidates have not even raised half Sisolak’s $8 million figure. What does this say about the race?
“Money doesn’t flow into a campaign unless there is a level of enthusiasm in that campaign,” said Lokken.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo outraised the field, with $3.1 million. Former Senator Dean Heller has around $650,000, while attorney Joey Gilbert reported $326,000 in campaign contributions. Lokken believes the primary election could get contentious within the Republican field.
“This could become a Republican-on-Republican race by June,” said Lokken. “Those are things that Republicans are watching and paying attention to.”
Where does all this money go? You’ve probably seen the advertisements on television already. That is just one piece of the campaign-money puzzle.
“You really have to use the expensive broadcast solutions, coordinated mailings. You have to hire staff that is capable and knowledgeable of how to run a campaign,” he said.
You bet those advertisements will continue and become even more frequent. The primary is Tuesday, June 14. The Midterm Elections are Tuesday, November 8, 2022.