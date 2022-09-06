Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an Executive Order establishing a new Cyber Security Task Force to identify, deter and protect the State of Nevada against the increasingly sophisticated and malicious cyber campaigns that threaten our State’s security and privacy.
“Our cyber security efforts are more critical now than ever – we need to protect Nevadans against the threats of cyber attacks that could interrupt essential services and essential functions of government,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “We need to build a system that brings together federal, state, local and Tribal governments and the private sector to ensure we are best positioned to defend our State against those with malicious intent.”
The Task Force will work to address cyber security risks and threats to information systems owned or operated by the State or local government and will develop, implement or revise a cyber security plan to assist all branches of state government.
The Task Force will also work with federal and state agencies and lawmakers to identify and recommend legislative action and funding to address cyber security and support cyber security infrastructure.
The Cyber Security Task Force will consist of members appointed by the Governor, including representatives from state agencies, counties, school districts, the legislative branch and Tribal community.