Hurricane Orlene has made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan.
Authorities along the coast have suspended classes and set up shelters.
Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Orelene's winds had slipped back to 85 mph before it hit Monday morning southeast of Mazatlan.
The government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast.
The government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast.
In Sinaloa, where Mazatlan is located, some emergency shelters were opened.
It could bring flood-inducing rainfall of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some places, as well as coastal flooding and dangerous surf.
The ports of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta were closed to ships and Mexico's navy announced that ports including Mazatlan, San Blas and Nuevo Vallarta were closed to small craft.
Mexico's National Water Commission said Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”
The storm peaked early Sunday at Category 4 force with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).
