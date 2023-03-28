Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Gusts may exceed 65 mph for wind prone locations along I-580 and US-395. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak wind speeds are anticipated to be from late morning through late afternoon. Localized areas of blowing dust will be possible this morning and early afternoon before rain moves into the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&