A temporary traffic crossover will begin the morning of March 29 on I-80 in Fernley as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues a year-long project to retrofit interstate bridges.
Over recent months, I-80 has been reduced to one lane in each direction between exits 43-48 (east Fernley to Wadsworth). Beginning as early as 8a.m. March 29, interstate lanes will also be shifted and a paved traffic crossover in place, temporary bringing eastbound traffic to the westbound side of the interstate. The traffic crossover will be in place 24-7 through the end of 2023, with speeds reduced to 45mph through the traffic crossover.
Over-dimensional vehicles over 14-feet wide are prohibited on the interstate and interstate interchanges in the area until construction completes. Other passenger and commercial vehicles are still able to travel through the area, with minor travel delays.
The following additional lane reductions have also been in place since the project launched in January:
Wadsworth Cantlon Drive/Main Street (Wadsworth Exit 43)
- Southbound Cantlon Drive/Main Street closed underneath I-80 through summer 2023, with a local detour available.
- Northbound traffic will still be able to travel underneath the interstate.
Fernley I-80 Vine Street Underpass
- Vine Street closed underneath I-80 through early summer 2023.
Fernley Alt. U.S. 95/West Main Street (West Fernley Exit 46)
- Alt. U.S. 95 reduced to one lane in each direction underneath I-80 at exit 46 through early summer 2023.
Fernley U.S. 95A/Business I-80 (East Fernley Exit 48)
- Southbound U.S. 95A is also scheduled to be closed underneath I-80 beginning this spring through fall 2023, with a local detour available.
- Northbound traffic will still be able to travel through the underpass.
NDOT is rehabilitating and seismically retrofitting four I-80 bridges at exit 48 (U.S. 95A), exit 46 (West Main Street), Vine Street Underpass in Fernley, and Exit 43 (Cantlon Drive/Main Street) in Wadsworth.
The bridges were constructed in 1963 and are being seismically retrofitted for increased safety and longevity. The Main Street bridge in west Fernley will also be further rehabilitated by replacing aging pier cap joints with ultra high-performance concrete link slabs.
The bridges are being renovated as part of NDOT’s continuing efforts to retrofit older bridges. Nevada bridges have been ranked as the nation’s best for eight years.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.