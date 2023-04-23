Sunday was the last day for the inaugural Mark Twain Days Festival in Carson City.
The festival was a three-day celebration of Samuel Clemens time in Carson City.
During the event, people got to experience the many ways in which Twain explored Nevada with art, music and historical costumes.
Samuel Clemens introduced the world to the wit and wisdom of Mark Twain 160 years ago where he first penned the name Mark Twain in Nevada’s capitol.
He lived in Nevada from 1861-1864 arriving in Carson City via stagecoach with his brother, Orion, who had been appointed by President Abraham Lincoln to serve as the secretary of the Nevada Territory.
Highlights of the celebration include a Twain Train: VIP ride to Virginia City on the V&T Railway; musical performances; “Walk in Sam’s Shoes” historical walking tours; Twain exhibits at the Nevada State Museum and the minting of a Mark Twain medallion; a family picnic with 19th century games; a crowd mustache photo and Twain look-alike and costume contests; a Steampunk Train event at the Railroad Museum; a visit from Hannibal Missouri’s “Tom and Becky”; and, performances by student writers and more. The schedule of events is listed on the website at marktwaindays.com
“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Mark Twain through a variety of events, activities and interests for the entire family,” said Debra Soule, Arts and Culture Program Manager at Visit Carson City. “Many of our events are free or have a small ticket fee. The festival is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to join in the fun.”
For more information, you can visit their website at https://visitcarsoncity.com/mark-twain-days-tickets/