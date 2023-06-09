The Justice Department special counsel who filed charges against Trump says in his first public statement that the country has “one set of laws and they apply to everyone’ while he outlined the charges against the former president.
Jack Smith spoke to reporters briefly in Washington on Friday but did not take questions.
“Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world,” Smith said.
Smith said prosecutors would seek a speedy trial and “very much look forward" to presenting their case.
Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in South Florida.
Former President Donald Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared classified map related to a military operation, according to the indictment unsealed Friday.
Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.
The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.
Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted.
