The Internal Revenue Service will be selling a South Lake Tahoe cabin and adjoining land on Thursday.
It is set to happen at an auction on August 10th at 1 p.m. according to a release from the IRS.
The properties are located at 1274 and 1278 Dedi Avenue in South Lake Tahoe and can be viewed at an open house before the auction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The minimum bid for the properties is $363,750 and the winning bidder will need to put down 20% of their winning bid as a deposit when it is tentatively accepted.
The rest of the purchase price needs to be paid to the IRS within 30 days of when the bid is accepted.
Details about the property and the sale can be found here.