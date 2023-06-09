J Resort held a grand opening ceremony on Friday.
Governor Lombardo, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other officials attended a ribbon cutting at the J Resort, which was the former Sands Regency before being renamed and renovated by Jacobs Entertainment.
The rebranded resort includes two new restaurants, expanded gaming space, and completed renovation of over 500 hotel rooms.
And the company's CEO said they're not done with it yet.
"Phase 1 we're basically open now. But in July we're starting phase 2 which we're going to take the property toward 4th street, with a rooftop indoor outdoor pool, spa, more restaurants, so more to come,” says Jeff Jacobs.
The J Resort opened its casino floor back in March.