Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE... * Thunderstorm coverage will decrease today, before widespread showers and thunderstorms return for Saturday through Monday. The greatest chances (60%) for storms today will be near the Oregon border, with a 10-30% chance elsewhere. Chances increase to 50-80% Saturday through Monday for any given location in the Sierra, northeast CA, and western Nevada to see a thunderstorm. * Main threats include frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, up to nickel size hail, and erratic wind gusts up to 50 mph, which could bring areas of blowing dust. Thunderstorms could generate flash floods, especially near recent burn scars. If a nearby stream rises quickly or the water becomes turbid with mud or debris, get to higher ground immediately. * If you have outdoor plans be sure to have a "plan B". Make sure to have a way to seek shelter within a sturdy building in case a thunderstorm forms nearby. If you do not have access to a sturdy building, a hard-topped vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. Complete outdoor activities in the morning before afternoon and evening thunderstorms develop.