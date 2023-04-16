The Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) honored Carson City School District’s Kerri Finn, School Nurse - Clinical Aide at Pioneer Academy, as Nevada’s statewide Education Support Professional (ESP) Employee of the Year.
The honor was bestowed in a surprise announcement from Dawn Etcheverry, president of NSEA, during Tuesday’s School Board. The recognition comes for Finn’s outstanding work as an ESP in Carson City as well as within the Carson Educational Support Association (CESA) and NSEA.
As the Nevada State Education Support Professional of the Year, Ms. Finn will serve as an ambassador for education support professionals in Nevada, advocating for the needs of students, families and fellow educators across the state. She will also represent Nevada at the national level as a nominee for the National Education Association's Education Support Professional of the Year award.
Last year, Finn was selected from 25 site winners including 11 teachers and 14 ESP employees who were selected from peers and administrators from various sites and schools within the Carson City School District. Each candidate endured a series of strenuous interview questions from a panel of comprehensive judges.
Upon conclusion of those interviews, the panel then made the difficult decision of selecting “one” ESP employee of the year. As the ESP employee of the year, Finn then went on to represent the Carson City School District among the other 17 school districts in the state of Nevada. Ultimately, Finn was selected outright and recognized Tuesday evening.
Ms. Kerri Finn is a product of the Carson City School District and attended Fritsch Elementary School, Carson Jr. High School and graduated from Carson High School. She has a passion for supporting her fellow coworkers and serving as the President of CESA. She can often be found rallying in front of the state Legislature building speaking to state officials about making education a priority in Nevada and increasing funding for all school districts in the state.