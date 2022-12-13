On Friday, December 16, KTVN 2 News will be taking part in the Media Salvation Army Bell Ringing competition.
This is a revival of a friendly media competition that our station participated in before the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will be ringing bells and collecting donations outside the Hobby Lobby at 5685 South Virginia Street from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
We're competing against KOLO 8 and KRNV 4 for bragging rights, but all of the donations collected all day will go to the Salvation Army.
For more information and to donate online, you can visit KTVN 2 News - Campaign (salvationarmy.org)