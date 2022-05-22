The public is welcome to Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus to explore award-winning art created by the talented artist-students studying in the college’s Art Department.
An opening reception and awards ceremony honoring this year’s Student Art Exhibition winners will be held Sunday, May 22 from 2pm-5pm in the Haldan Art Gallery, located in the library building on campus.
The exhibit will be open from May 22 through June 16.
Along with the chance to explore various art styles and techniques, the reception and awards ceremony will also include music and free refreshments.
Professional artists from outside the Tahoe Basin are invited each year to judge the artwork and determine the winners, including the Best In Show award.
A class in art exhibition and production is offered during LTCC’s Spring quarter to give students real-world experience in all aspects of putting on an art exhibition. This includes publicity, jurying, installation and lighting for 2D and 3D works of art.
For more information about LTCC’s Art Department and the Annual Student Art Exhibition, contact Art Department chair and faculty member Bryan Yerian at yerian@ltcc.edu.
You can also explore LTCC’s galleries virtually by visiting www.ltccartgallery.com.