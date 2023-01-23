Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor.
In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
This lead her to co-found Power2Parent, a non-profit organization that preserves parents’ rights and offers support in law and policy. Earl, along with honorees from states across the United States, will be recognized during the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this April in Omaha, Nebraska.
Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc. has had the honor of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in the country.
For a full list of Mother of the Year® honorees please visit AmericanMothers.org. Nominations for Mother of the Year® are accepted annually, Mother’s Day – September 15.