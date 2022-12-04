As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival.
The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
One family was waiting for their great grandmother, Florence Glimpse who is 98 years old and a veteran on the honor flight. Melissa Hoffman, who is related to Florence Glimpse tells us "She's a very loving grandmother, she's always been there for us, if my grandfather could be here for this he would."
This specific Honor Flight held veterans with a combined one thousand years of service to our country.
Florence Glimpse, a First Lieutenant and Nurse in the Air Force tells us about her experience on The Honor Flight "We all had the opportunity to be together, and everybody had many experiences while they were in the military, so we have great respect for each other." Florence Glimpse herself served as a nurse during the Korean war. She mentions "I enjoyed what I was doing, I was helping people with injuries and sickness."
Over the last few years Florence has been sharing more with her family about her time serving in the military, including how she met her husband as he also worked in the medical group while they were stationed in Alaska. They shared 65 years of marriage, before he passed away 3 to 4 years ago. Hoffman mentions "Married happily ever after, and if he was still here, he'd be just as honored and be joining them on this flight."
Once the veterans were reunited with their loved ones, they each received a quilt of valor, which you’re only allowed to be gifted once in a lifetime. Glimpse says, "The whole thing was a surprise because I was looking forward to my son in law to pick us up from the airport and go home, I wasn't expecting anything like this."