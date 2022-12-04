Weather Alert

...INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS MAY BRING LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS AND PERIODS OF SLICK ROADWAYS THROUGH MONDAY... * Several rounds of moisture are pushing into the Sierra and adjacent western Nevada through Monday. The first round will begin to taper off by mid afternoon today. Activity looks to diminish until Monday morning when another area of moisture looks move into the area. Overall, snowfall accumulations will be light (1 inch or less). However, some areas that receive localized heavier snow showers may accumulate several inches, particularly across the foothills of the Carson Range, Virginia City Highlands, and the Surprise Valley. * With temperatures expected to dip below freezing areawide tonight, slick and icy roadways are possible by the morning commute on Monday. Check road conditions before heading out and allow extra time to get to your destination Monday morning.