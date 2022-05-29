Four local Amba Martial Arts students competed and won a total of seven gold medals at the World Karate & Kickboxing Union USA Nationals & Team Trials in Evansville, Indiana. In doing so, they now join the six already qualified Amba Martial Arts instructors and students who have the honor of representing the United States as members of WKU Team USA at the World Karate & Kickboxing Union World Championships in Wales, United Kingdom.
At the WKU USA Nationals & Team Trials, there were 19 different states represented, including the four from the Biggest Little City.
To qualify for the team, you have to win a bronze or better in your division and you must compete in black belt divisions. This year, not one of the Amba Martial Arts students were black belts. One was an advanced belt and the three others were intermediate belts. All four brought home at least one gold medal.
The week-long WKU World Championships will bring martial arts from more than 30 different countries, beginning with Opening Ceremonies on October 23, 2022 and ending with Closing Ceremonies on October 29, 2022. Last year, the WKU World Championships, originally scheduled for Quebec, Canada, later changed to Orlando, Florida, was eventually canceled due to the pandemic. WKU officials allowed the six Amba Martial Arts instructors and students who qualified in 2021 to automatically qualify for 2022.
“I’m extremely proud of what our instructors and students have accomplished. Not many competitors in any sport get the opportunity to represent their country in Europe. To have 10 from our small, humble school, it’s truly memorable. It’s even more special to know that my son and my two grandchildren earned their spots and will be a part of Team USA as well,” said Martin Amba, Amba Martial Arts owner and WKU Coach.
Amba’s son, MJ Amba, previously earned a bronze medal at the WKU World Championships in Bregenz, Austria in 2019.