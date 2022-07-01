The Annual Microsoft Charity Golf Tournament returns for its 14th round on Friday, August 12, at Red Hawk Resort and Golf. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
Golfers will be treated to a 7 a.m. registration breakfast before embarking on their 8:30 a.m. tee time. Drinks and engaging activities will be present at every hole, courtesy of local sponsors.
All players will be honored at the post-tournament awards lunch, where prizes will be given to the longest male and female driver, closest to the pin, and the best and worst golfers of the day. Other contests such as a putting contest and a driving contest will also occur throughout the day.
All participants will receive a hand-made craft from Boys & Girls Club members as a thank you for their participation.
"This tournament is the highlight of our summer. It's great to see businesses throughout the community hosting activities and golfing, all while raising funds for our deserving kids," said Mike Wurm, CEO and President of the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. "This tournament brings out a spirit of competition and philanthropy in all participants. We couldn't be more appreciative to our title sponsor, Microsoft, for all they do for the Club."
In 2021 the tournament raised nearly $75,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The organization used the proceeds to benefit their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs at the Club, which bring essential classroom lessons to life as kids explore new technology.
Microsoft's goal is to create the opportunity for all youth to learn not only information communications technology but also computer science, teaching them about the world around them, and empowering them to become well-informed citizens and imaginative creators in our complex and ever-changing global society.
The night before the tournament, the Boys & Girls Club will host their exclusive Welcome Party at the TopGolf Swing Suite, located inside the Silver Legacy Resort Casino. The party runs from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and features a hosted bar, delicious appetizers, free swings on the TopGolf Swing simulator, and more.
Tournament partners and top sponsors include Redhawk Golf & Resort, American Wealth, Granite Construction, The ROW, Tri-Sage Consulting, Pyramid Materials, INC., Commercial Project Management, Saint Marys Fitness Center, Miranda Vaulet of Vaulet Group Real Estate, Boomtown, DigiPrint, Infosys, Jensen Electric, Nelson Electric, Cool Breeze Heating & Air, and more!
The Boys & Girls Club is still accepting sponsorships for the golf tournament. Sponsorships range from tee signs, hosting a hole activity, sponsoring the chipping contest, and more.
For more information on how you or your business can sponsor the 14th Annual Microsoft Charity Golf Tournament, reach out to Colie Glenn, VP of Marketing and Resource Development, at 775-360-2444 or cglenn@bgctm.org.