With Halloween, Nevada Day and a time change coming up, it's all the more important for drivers to keep a look out for people walking across streets.
The City of Reno just installed a new pedestrian safety zone downtown.
Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and Ridge Street.
Some indicate that the speed limit is 20 miles per hour, while others remind drivers fines are higher in that zone.
While the new signs are mostly directed towards drivers, police say pedestrians need to take some accountability for their safety too.
“You have the right of way when using a crosswalk, absolutely. You are no match for a moving vehicle. Don't have your head down, keep it up, looking out, make sure drivers see you,” says Lt. Michael Browett, Reno Police Department Traffic Section.
This is the city's second pedestrian safety zone.
The first was installed last year near Lake and 4th Streets.
The City says there hasn't been any pedestrian crashes there since the ins