The City of Reno is conducting a nationwide search in order to find the best candidate to replace Reno Police Chief Jason Soto.
Soto is retiring next year after more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department.
The community is encouraged to help in the search by giving their opinion on the kinds of qualities the new Chief should have or even recommending people for the job.
You can take an online survey or attend one of several community meetings being held in Reno over the next week.
- August 22, 2022, South Valleys Library, 15650 Wedge Pkwy., Reno, 5:30 p.m.
- August 23, 2022, Reno City Hall, Council Chambers, 1 East First St., Reno, 5:30 p.m.
- August 24, 2022, Zoom Virtual Meeting, Zoom Registration Link, 12:00 pm
- August 25, 2022, North Valleys Library, 1075 N. Hills Blvd, Reno, 5:30 p.m.
- August 27, 2022, Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Rd., Reno, 12:00 pm - Community Meeting en Español
You can find even more info here: https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/city-manager-s-office/chief-of-police-recruitment