The City of Reno has announced the dates of its upcoming fall clean-ups. Residents are invited to participate by bringing the appropriate waste accepted at each event, or by contributing volunteer time. Residents can sign up to receive emails for upcoming volunteer opportunities.
“We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and beautiful, which is why we’re so excited to offer residents multiple clean-up opportunities this fall,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “As temperatures begin to cool, now is a great time to clean up inside and around our homes, and get rid of excess waste. We hope to see you there, Reno!”
Saturday, October 8, 2022
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
Vaughn Middle School - 1200 Bresson Ave, Reno, NV 89502
Dumpster bins only
Saturday, October 15, 2022
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
Swope Middle School - 901 Keele Dr., Reno, NV 89509
Dumpster bins only
Sunday, October 16, 2022
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
Huffaker Elementary School -
980 Wheatland Rd, Reno, NV 89511
Hazardous and e-waste only (no dumpster bins)
Saturday - October 22, 2022
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave in Reno, NV 89503
Dumpster bins only
Waste Management dumpsters will be present for all events, aside from the Ward 2 clean-up on October 16th where hazardous and e-waste will be collected.
Items accepted in dumpster bins:
- Large trash and debris
- Grass clippings
- Tree and hedge trimmings
- Bicycles (will be donated)
Items not accepted in dumpster bins:
- Hazardous materials (including paint or oil)
- Refrigerators or microwaves
- Electronics (such as televisions and computers)
