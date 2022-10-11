The City of Reno wants to advise the public of traffic impacts on Stead Boulevard between Lear Boulevard and N. Virginia Street, starting Wednesday, October 12.
Through Spring 2023, traffic on Stead Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with the potential for delays due to construction.
Additionally, from October 17 to Oct. 22, Lear Boulevard from Moya Boulevard to Stead Blvd will be limited to business access only.
The City of Reno’s 2022 Stead Sewer Capacity project will install approximately 9,600 feet of new sanitary sewer pipe between Lear Boulevard and North Virginia Street, improving the condition and increasing capacity of the sewer infrastructure for North Valleys residents.
Every effort will be made to minimize traffic inconveniences while maintaining road safety in work areas. Please allow for additional time when traveling in this area. Traffic lane closures and detours can be followed on the City’s website at Reno.gov/road-closures.