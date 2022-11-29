The City of Sparks wants the public to be advised of the following road closures this weekend while they host holiday activities:
39 North Pole – Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 2:30 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11 p.m.
- Parking around Victorian Plaza and Avenue of the Oaks will be closed in front of the Galaxy Theatre, one block east and one block west.
Sparks Tree Lighting Ceremony – Friday from Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Westbound Victorian Avenue will be closed at Victorian Plaza Circle east to the Plaza.
Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade– Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza Circle West, both directions
- Victorian Plaza Circle east from Victorian Ave. to Avenue of the Oaks
- 10th Street from Victorian to the alley
Rolling closures for the parade:
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Parade staging: Pyramid Highway to 4th St. from Prater Way to Victorian Avenue.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – westbound Victorian Avenue from 4th St. to Pyramid Way.
- 12 to 4 p.m. – eastbound I-80 Pyramid Highway off-ramp, eastbound I-80 Rock Boulevard on-ramp, southbound Pyramid Highway from Prater Way to I-80.
- 1 to 4 p.m. – eastbound Victorian Avenue at 15th St. and Victorian Plaza Circle west from Nugget Avenue to C St.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
39 North Pole: Light Displays, entertainment, and outdoor bazaar, 4 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
39 North Pole, 4 to 9 p.m.
Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 3, 2022
39 North Pole, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.