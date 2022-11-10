(Nov. 10, 2022) The City of Reno and Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) announce the official transition to a new consolidated dispatch services agreement that will lead to faster emergency response times at Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Reno-Stead Airport. The transition took effect on November 1, 2022.
It is important for residents and visitors to know that Reno Public Safety Dispatch will still be the first point of contact for all 911 calls in Reno.
However, this new interlocal agreement will lead to a more seamless dispatch process among City and Airport emergency responders on or near airport properties.
“Any time we can improve upon our public safety it is a game-changer for our community,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.
“This removes some inefficiencies in the dispatch process and allows the Reno Fire Department and Airport Fire Department personnel to respond faster. Seconds count in an emergency, and this agreement is a positive example of what regional response can look like in the future.”
“Safety is always a top priority for our Reno and Stead airports,” said Daren Griffin, RTAA President and CEO. “We’re excited for this collaboration as we work hard to make the best possible first and last impression of the Reno-Tahoe region. Our safety operations teams, including fire and airport communications, remain ready and trained to assist the traveling public.”
This collaborative effort among the RTAA, City of Reno leadership, the Reno Fire Department, Reno Public Safety Dispatch, and the City’s IT department has involved numerous team meetings and discussions over the past year.
Dispatch is a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and has been referred to as such in recent meetings of the RTAA Board of Trustees.
Through the $97,000 annual agreement, the Airport and City can better utilize combined resources for all incidents on airport property.
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Reno-Stead Airport are both located within the City of Reno and as such, the City of Reno and RTAA Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) teams have always had a strong working relationship.
This new agreement strengthens that relationship and provides a strong model for regional cooperation.