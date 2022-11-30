The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County welcomes DRI to its ED-Pass Program.
All DRI faculty, staff, and students who work on DRI’s Reno campus have the opportunity to ride any of the RTC’s fixed-route or FlexRIDE transit services for free with a DRI ID card.
“RTC is honored to help DRI faculty, staff, and student workers get to and from campus, and anywhere else they need to go,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “As our community grows, we hope to see even more faculty and students using RTC for their transportation needs.”
DRI joins RTC’s existing ED-Pass partners, the University of Nevada, Reno, and Truckee Meadows Community College. Students, faculty, and staff at these institutions can also ride free with their school ID.
This program has been in place since August 2019 and has been helping to reduce regional transportation emissions and improve traffic congestion around our campuses. ED-Pass use is increasing each month.
For example, in October 2022, the ED-Pass accounted for nearly 11,000 transit trips.
The RTC anticipates that, as more people use the ED-Pass program, there will be better parking availability on campuses, along with better public transportation awareness and ridership.