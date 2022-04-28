The U.S. News & World Report has issued its annual rankings of about 18,000 public high schools in the nation and eight Washoe County School District (WCSD) high schools rank among the top 30 public high schools in Nevada.
“There is so much hard work happening in our schools, and this is a wonderful acknowledgement of those efforts,” said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “Our District is committed to improve our academic outcomes by identifying and providing the resources and supports each of our 62,000 students needs to succeed. I am proud of our students and staff members as we work together to finish the school year strong.”
These eight WCSD schools were among the 30 top high schools in the state for 2022:
- Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) ranked 10th
- Incline High School ranked 11th
- Reno High School ranked 12th
- Galena High School ranked 16th
- McQueen High School ranked 18th
- TMCC High School ranked 22nd
- Damonte Ranch High School ranked 24th
- Wooster High School ranked 29th
Schools were ranked on six factors based upon their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
The Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno ranked first on the list of Nevada's top high schools.
For a list of all of Nevada's schools and their rankings, click here.
For more on U.S. News' best high schools in 2022, click here.
(Washoe County School District assisted with this report.)