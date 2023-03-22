The Nevada Division of Emergency Management / Homeland Security (DEM) has formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a joint Federal/State Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) team in the following counties: Churchill County, Douglas County, Eureka County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Storey County, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.
County officials worked closely with the state PDA team to determine the amount of damage to public infrastructure as well as attempting to determine private property damage following state and FEMA damage assessment criteria.
Once the preliminary assessments are complete, Governor Lombardo, based on the data provided, will determine whether a major disaster declaration request should be made. If granted by President Biden, the federal major disaster declaration would provide assistance to public entities like cities, counties, schools, and certain private not-for-profit organizations for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure. Eligible costs would be reimbursed based on a 75-25 split, meaning that FEMA will reimburse 75% of eligible costs, and the state, tribal nations, or municipalities (or certain non-profits) are responsible for 25%.
The joint Federal/State PDA team started their work earlier this week. DEM will coordinate the damage assessment with FEMA and the affected counties, state agencies, and tribal nations.
Disaster Declaration Process: When an event occurs that is beyond the response and recovery capabilities of local and state governments, the State of Nevada initiates a process to seek assistance from the Federal Government.
Local and State Officials Conduct an initial Preliminary Damage Assessment: This assessment occurs shortly after the storm occurs. Local officials inform DEM of the damage to public infrastructure within their community and the impacts to residents.
DEM Requests FEMA to Conduct a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment: Teams from the affected county, DEM and FEMA conduct the assessment. They view the damage and collect the cost estimates from county officials. Each county must meet its individual threshold and the state must also meet a threshold of $5.5 million statewide.
DEM Prepares the Governor’s Request for a Disaster Declaration: A letter details the event and cites National Weather Service data. It must document factors that determine severity, magnitude and impact. It also documents what local officials did to respond to the emergency. Local input regarding impact to the community is gathered and incorporated in the letter. This includes the amount and type of damage, impact on infrastructure, impact on essential services, concentration of damage, level of insurance coverage, assistance available from other sources, and if there is an imminent threat to public health and safety.
Governor Submits the Letter to the President through FEMA: FEMA reviews and sends the letter, with its recommendation to the President. The President is the only one with authority to grant a Presidential Disaster Declaration.
If assistance programs are approved, DEM officials work in partnership with FEMA to assist disaster survivors in their application for funds.
Nevadans can find more information be clicking this line. Look under Flood Information 2023
(Nevada Division of Emergency Management / Homeland Security)