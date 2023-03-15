The Red Cross has now closed an evacuation center that helped residents impacted by flooding in Eureka County.
The Eureka County Sheriff's Office shared this video of the flooding the area is seeing.
A lot of it appears to be along Third Street.
"We have an amazing team of volunteers who will stay and work with authorities to assess damages. We thank the Eureka community and officials for their kindness and hospitality."
Meantime, the Eureka County Sheriff's Office is looking for equipment and operators to help with flood mitigation.
If you're interested in helping, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 775-237-5330.
